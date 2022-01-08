Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,758,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

