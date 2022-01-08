SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $196,686.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00900753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00257584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

