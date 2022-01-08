Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

