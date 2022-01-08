Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $27.35.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
