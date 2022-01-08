Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.