San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

