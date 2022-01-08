San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $458.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

