San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

