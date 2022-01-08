SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

