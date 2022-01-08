Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

SIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$18.12 on Friday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$14.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 100.77%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

