SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

