Scala 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,518.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $2,518.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.