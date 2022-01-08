Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.49. 24,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 489,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.