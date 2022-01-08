Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lowered by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $81.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

