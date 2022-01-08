S&CO Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

LIN stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

