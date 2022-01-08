S&CO Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

