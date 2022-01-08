S&CO Inc. Sells 435 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. H.B. Fuller makes up approximately 1.5% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.58% of H.B. Fuller worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.74 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

