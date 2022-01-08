Scrypta Trading Down 12% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $160,219.76 and approximately $308.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00034651 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,990,205 coins and its circulating supply is 19,190,205 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

