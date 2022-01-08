Scrypta Trading Down 12% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 12% against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $160,219.76 and approximately $308.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00034651 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,990,205 coins and its circulating supply is 19,190,205 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.