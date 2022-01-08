Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 333.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

