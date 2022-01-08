Secret Achieves Market Cap of $850.92 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $850.92 million and $22.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00013607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00343875 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

