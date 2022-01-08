Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $449,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

