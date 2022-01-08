Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 183.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

