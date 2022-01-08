Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

