Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

