Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.