Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.