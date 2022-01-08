Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

