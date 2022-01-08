Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

