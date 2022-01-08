Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $60.26 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.26 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

