ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 37.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 57.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $566.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

