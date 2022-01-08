ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after acquiring an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $566.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.62, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

