ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $566.39 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.62, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

