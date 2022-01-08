ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $88.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

