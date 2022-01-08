SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays reduced their price objective on SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

SGBAF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

