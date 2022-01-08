SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,680 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

