SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NFG opened at $64.82 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

