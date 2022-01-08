SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,868,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

DHC stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.