SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.24 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

