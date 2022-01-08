SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.86.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

