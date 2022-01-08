SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 288,957 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,767.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

NYSE:FR opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

