Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 15882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.