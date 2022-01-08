Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Qualys by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

QLYS stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.