Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at $173,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

