Shell Asset Management Co. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.19. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

