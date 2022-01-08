Shell Asset Management Co. Has $374,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

