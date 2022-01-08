Shell Asset Management Co. Has $399,000 Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $41,690,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 524,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:GRC opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.