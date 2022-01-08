Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 290 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

