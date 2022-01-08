Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €70.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €104.20 ($118.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

