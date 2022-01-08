Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 4.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,279,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 581,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,474.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.