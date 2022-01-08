Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Decreases By 40.3%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMPI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,714. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

